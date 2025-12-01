The Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) is set to expand further into the south of Malaysia, beyond its existing routes in the Klang Valley and the north. According to Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, the service is expected to begin in February, one month after the Electric Train Service (ETS) in Johor begins its operations.

The purpose of the Komuter Selatan is to help residents in Johor tackle traffic congestion and provide a more reliable transportation option. He added that there will be 32 Komuter Selatan trips daily, each with a passenger capacity of 400.

“Once launched, Komuter Selatan, running 25km from Johor Bahru Sentral to Kulai, is expected to cut peak-hour travel time from one hour by car to just 30 minutes by train,” Fazli said. As for ticket prices, they are expected to cost under RM3.

Fazli also proposed introducing passenger trains on the single-track Kempas Baru–Pasir Gudang branch line, which is currently used only by goods trains, to the Transport Ministry. This initiative aims to reduce congestion faced by residents of Pasir Gudang, Masai, Tampoi, and surrounding areas.

“The 25km route takes only 30 minutes by train, compared with over an hour by car during peak hours,” Fazli added. “We see strong potential in opening passenger services on the Kempas–Pasir Gudang line.”

To accelerate the rollout, Mohamad Fazli said the state has proposed establishing three temporary passenger stations within the next six months at Taman Daya, Bandar Seri Alam, and Kampung Pasir Putih. These stations would first operate as functional passenger hubs, with full upgrades planned for next year through the ministry.

(Source: The Star)