KLIA started the trial run of what it calls the Vehicle Access Management System (VAMS) back in September. The idea is to speed up pick-ups and drop-offs, reducing kerbside congestion at airports. Those taking 10 minutes or longer for either process will in turn be charged a fee. After three months of what is claimed to be a successful trial, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) says that the system will now be enforced in full.

Bernama cites the company as saying the number of vehicles exceeding the 10-minute limit dropped dramatically during said trial period. More specifically, the numbers went from 50% to 21%, applying to both pick-up and drop-off lanes. The report also cites MAHB Managing Director Izani Ghani as saying that “the results clearly demonstrate the need for full enforcement to ensure smoother traffic flow”.

That being the case, Izani also said that the full enforcement starts at Terminal 1 today. No mention of when enforcement will commence for Terminal 2. For what it’s worth, MAHB did previously say that the trial run there also ends on 30 November.

Returning to the enforcement of the VAMS at Terminal 1 of KLIA, vehicles exceeding the 10-minute grace period can be fined between RM10 and RM100, depending on the duration of overstay. This can be paid via Touch ‘n Go, as well as credit and debit cards. Those foreseeing an overstay ahead of time should instead use alternatives.

These include the Short-Term Car Park and Long Term Car Park, which the report notes are free for the first 15 and 30 minutes respectively. Alternatively, there’s simply waiting at the KLIA Public Waiting Area.

(Source: Bernama, MAHB)