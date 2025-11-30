The national automaker Perodua has released yet another teaser for its upcoming first-ever electric vehicle (EV). The ongoing series of teasers, shared by the automaker on its social media platforms, has revealed several key insights into the model, including its name: the QV-E.

This came to light when the first teaser was released on 21 November 2025, showcasing the car’s front fascia. Later, according to Paultan.org, a particular frame was frozen and brightened by a well-known rendering expert, Theophilus Chin, revealing the name.

Other details revealed include the front fascia, which features sleek and thin full-width daytime running lights that pair well with the sculpted bonnet. Additionally, from the latest teaser, it can be seen that the rear also features full-width tail lights. Another detail consistently highlighted in all the teasers is that this is an EV developed by Malaysians.

However, officially, no launch date has been announced by the automaker. Nevertheless, a Facebook page known as Perodua Sales – Hebe Wong has leaked the launch date as 1 December 2025.

As reported earlier, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated that the launch of the Perodua QV-E marks an important milestone under the National Agenda, reflecting the government’s commitment to fostering homegrown innovation in the automotive sector. It comes with the country’s first Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, which means the battery can be leased by customers. It is also expected to be priced below RM80,000.