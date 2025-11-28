Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme), one of the most well-known independent vehicle safety organisations, has recently announced a series of updates to its testing procedures to better reflect modern driving conditions. These changes are set to take effect from 2026 onwards. According to the organisation, many of the updates are based on feedback from consumers.

One of the system that will be evaluated is the driver-monitoring technologies designed to keep motorists attentive and engaged behind the wheel. Vehicles will earn points for advanced systems capable of monitoring driver performance in real time. To secure the highest ratings, manufacturers must equip their models with continuous eye- and head-tracking and ensure that driver-state data is directly linked to the responsiveness and sensitivity of driver-assistance systems.

Another key area of improvement is the evaluation of driver assistance systems. These systems have faced widespread criticism for issuing excessive warnings or applying intrusive interventions. Under the new protocols, they will be assessed not only for their crash-prevention performance on controlled test tracks, but also during real-world driving scenarios, with the goal of increasing consumer trust and acceptance. Some of the system that will be tested is the Autonomous Emergency Braking and Lane Support systems.

Additionally, Euro NCAP’s crash-protection evaluations will expand to account for the body size and height of occupants of all ages, ensuring a more accurate representation of real-world passenger diversity. Another area of focus is the use of seamless door handles, which will be assessed for their ability to allow occupants to exit the vehicle safely after a crash.

Euro NCAP is also introducing new assessments of the human–machine interface (HMI). These evaluations will examine the placement, clarity, and usability of essential controls, including whether physical buttons are available for commonly used functions, a feature consumers say helps reduce distraction. In addition to that, according Euro NCAP Vehicles equipped to detect whether seatbelts are being worn correctly, and to optimise restraint and airbag deployment for different driver and passenger physiques, will be rewarded with higher scores.

(Source: Euro NCAP Press Release)