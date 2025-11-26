Shell Malaysia has integrated the BUDI 95 subsidy into its Shell Application, enhancing the convenience of the process of fuelling up your vehicle. With this integration, customers can now use the application to access the subsidy and do not have to bring out their IC to scan at the terminal or inside at the counter to access the subsidised price of 95 petrol at RM1.99.

Additionally, the Touch ’n Go eWallet (TNG eWallet) can also be linked through a simple eKYC verification for the payment method. However, to bind your TNG eWallet, you first have to bind your credit card or debit card.

Once you have done this, there are a few simple steps that need to be completed to bind your TNG eWallet, which include tapping the icon that says ‘Check BUDI95’ on the homepage of the application. Once you tap on that icon, it will bring you to a page stating that you can bind TNG eWallet.

Once this is done, the application will redirect you to your TNG eWallet, where you are asked to agree to share your personal details such as IC number, phone number and user status. Once you click agree, you are asked to fill in your IC number and when this is done an OTP number will be sent to your mobile device. The final step would be to approve the binding, where once you approve, you will receive a notification stating ‘Binding Successful’.

To use BUDI95 in the Shell App, tap the Pay for Fuel button on the Home screen. The app will auto-detect your location, and if you’re at a Shell station, you’ll be prompted to enter your pump number. Choose your fuel amount and make sure BUDI95 is enabled, then tap Confirm payment. Once the Pump is Ready screen appears, the card payment terminal at the pump will display Lift nozzle and start fuelling, and you’ll have about four minutes to pump petrol into your vehicle.

To test the feature, I tried to use the Shell Application to fuel up my car, and the fact that I do not have to take out my IC and make the payment through the app with the BUDI95 enabled makes my life much easier. All I had to do was sit in my car, make the payment, fuel up my car and continue my journey.

On the other hand, in conjunction with the BUDI95 integration, Shell Malaysia is giving away RM2 million worth of vouchers to its customers. Customers who bind their Shell App to their TNG eWallet eKYC and complete BUDI95 fuel transactions with a minimum of RM10 will automatically receive an RM5 Shell voucher in the app. And those new to the Shell App get to enjoy an additional RM5 voucher as a welcome gift.

Additionally, customers can also win free fuel for three years by purchasing selected Shell Helix or Shell Advance lubricants at any Shell station to receive a special voucher. This can be redeemed in the Shell App, which automatically enrols customers into the Free Fuels Contest, a step closer to winning three years’ worth of fuel.

The Shell App can be downloaded at Google Play Store and Apple Store. For more information, you can visit Shell’s official page.