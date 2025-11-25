The third-generation Range Rover Evoque is set to arrive as a fully electric vehicle built on the Jaguar Land Rover Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA). An electric Evoque was first proposed in JLR’s ambitious Reimagine strategy in 2021. However, the new EV isn’t expected to debut until at least the end of 2027, with customer deliveries likely to begin the following year.

According to Autocar, the EMA platform will also underpin the next-generation Velar and serve as the foundation for the upcoming Defender Sport. Like the future Evoque, the larger Velar is set to become a fully electric model. All three vehicles will be produced at Jaguar Land Rover’s Halewood plant in the United Kingdom, where the current-generation Evoque is already built.

The EMA platform is engineered primarily for electric powertrains and incorporates an 800V architecture, paired with in-house electric motors and batteries supplied by Tata’s Agratas facility in Somerset. While JLR has yet to reveal full specifications for the Evoque, the combination of the EMA platform and 800V system suggests the EV SUV will offer rapid charging capability and a competitive driving range.

The latest-generation Range Rover Evoque debuted in mid-2023 for the 2024 model year, bringing a series of notable updates. Among them was the PHEV variant, which pairs a 1,598CC inline three-cylinder petrol engine with a belt-integrated starter-generator and a rear electric motor to deliver a combined output of 309PS and 540Nm.

It is powered by a 14.9 kWh battery that offers a real-world WLTP electric-only range of 48KM. It supports DC fast charging at up to 50kW, while with a 7kW AC charger, a full recharge can take up to two hours.

