Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis recently unveiled its first production high-performance model, the GV60 Magma, at the brand’s global Magma world premiere. Alongside the fully electric (EV) crossover SUV, Genesis also showcased the Magma GT Concept, hinting at the future direction of its performance sub-brand.

Since the GV60 Magma is based on the standard GV60 EV, many of its familiar design cues remain, starting with the split LED headlights and daytime running lights (DRL). However, the Magma model adds a brighter Magma-orange finish, 21-inch forged wheels exclusive to the variant, wider fenders, and a ride height lowered by 20 mm to emphasize its performance focus.

At the rear, a wing-type spoiler helps generate downforce, while the redesigned bumper blends body-colour surfaces with black accents for a sportier look. The revised lower diffuser has also been engineered to improve aerodynamic efficiency, completing the Magma’s more aggressive overall appearance.

Inside, the GV60 Magma features seats trimmed in a premium suede-like material called Chamude, with orange and grey stitching that echoes the bright exterior colour. The SUV also gets a unique instrument cluster that switches to a three-circle layout when ‘Magma Mode’ is activated, displaying key data such as motor and battery temperatures, speed, and G-force.

The interior also comes with a Head-Up Display that offers a readout of essential information, including speed, regenerative braking levels and remaining boost time. Meanwhile, the infotainment system supports a range of Magma-specific performance features, such as the Virtual Gear Shift System (VGS), Drift Mode, and High-Performance Battery Control (HPBC), enhancing the SUV’s high-performance driving experience.

In terms of performance, the GV60 Magma comes with a dual motor setup (front and rear) that generates a combined output of 448kW of power and 740 Nm of torque. With Boost Mode activated the power output increases to 478kW and 790Nm allowing the car to reach a top speed of 264 km/h and accelerate from 0-200km/h in 10.9 seconds.

According to Autocar, the GV60 Magma is equipped with an 84 kWh battery and utilises an 800V electrical architecture, enabling ultra-fast charging at rates of up to 240 kW. Genesis plans to launch the GV60 Magma in 2026, beginning with the South Korean market before expanding its availability to Europe and North America.

As noted earlier, the GV60 Magma debuted alongside the Magma GT Concept. Serving as a design study for a future flagship model, the concept features a mid-rear engine layout and signals Genesis’ ambition to eventually develop a production model capable of competing in GT-category motorsport.

