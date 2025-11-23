Command & Conquer Red Alert 2 launched back in 2000 and is widely considered to be one of the best RTS titles ever released, campy and cheesy cutscenes notwithstanding. Now for the good news: the game can now be played directly on your browser.

The feat and privilege of being able to play Red Alert 2 on your browser was made possible by the Chrono Divide. It’s still in Beta mode but for the most part, the group says that the game will run fine on Chrome, Edge, and Safari. Firefox isn’t officially on the list yet, with the developers saying that the browser should be avoided if you want “good performance”, for now.

There are other caveats. First, multiplayer is the only mode you’re going to be able to play for now, but for the most part, Chrono Divide says that they are providing all the original maps that launched with the game. As for now, the single player campaign is still a work in progress.

“The project initially started out as an experiment and was meant to prove that it was possible to have a fully working, cross-platform RTS game running in a web browser. Now, with a playable version already available, the end-goal is reaching feature parity with the original vanilla “Red Alert 2″ engine.”

So, if this news has piqued your interest or revived your childhood, you can just visit the Chrono Divide webpage and follow the instructions to get it up and running.

(Source: Chrono Divide)