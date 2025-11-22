Alfa Romeo Malaysia recently previewed the Giulia and Stelvio, marking the automaker’s return to the local market. During the preview, the company also revealed two other models that might be arriving in Malaysia, one of which is the Junior.

The entry-level Alfa Romeo model was introduced back in April 2024 and was refined later this year with updated specifications. It comes in two variants with two powertrain options, known as Ibrida and Elettrica.

Design-wise, the car comes with compact dimensions of 4170 mm in length, 1780 mm in width and a height of 1500 mm. It features the iconic “leggenda scudetto” (shield) complemented by a black grille with the Alfa Romeo signature in acrylic. It also houses 3+3 adaptive full LED matrix headlights and side intakes similar to those found on the Tonale, Stelvio and Giulia.

The interior comes with a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment system positioned at the centre of the dashboard. Additionally, the infotainment system supports the latest “My Alfa Connect” connected services as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The seats are upholstered in a combination of leatherette and cloth, with the driver benefiting from a 6-way electronic adjustment with 2-way lumbar support, as well as a massaging function.

As mentioned above, the Alfa Romeo Junior comes with a choice of two powertrains. The Ibrida variant features a hybrid setup using a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Miller cycle engine paired with a 48-volt lithium-ion battery and a 21 kW electric motor integrated into an innovative 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This system works together with the inverter and transmission control unit to ensure maximum efficiency. The advanced powertrain enables the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.9 seconds, with a top speed of 206 km/h.

As for the Elettrica, it is a fully electric (EV) model with a front-mounted electric motor producing 115 kW and 260 Nm of torque, coupled with a 54 kWh battery pack. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.0 seconds, and offers a driving range of up to 407 km based on the WLTP test cycle.

At the time of writing, there is no information on when the Alfa Romeo Junior will be arriving in the local market. Nevertheless, with this model, it appears the automaker is strengthening its presence in Malaysia.

