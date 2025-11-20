Porsche has unveiled the highly anticipated fully electric Cayenne, expanding the SUV’s powertrain lineup with two variants: the Cayenne Electric and the Cayenne Turbo Electric. Both models feature an all-wheel-drive system.

In terms of design, the Cayenne EV sports slim Matrix LED headlights that are horizontally oriented and slightly rounded at the edges. The front end is defined by a low-slung bonnet and a large lower air intake, giving the SUV a planted and modern appearance. At the rear, a full-width slim light bar stretches all the way to the back pillars, complemented by a prominent diffuser, a roof spoiler, and illuminated Porsche lettering. Additional exterior elements include three-dimensional side skirts and frameless doors. Porsche offers the EV in a two-tone palette with 13 standard colours, along with nine wheel designs ranging from 20 to 22 inches.

The electric Cayenne measures 4,98.5cm in length, 1,98cm in width, and 167.4cm in height, with a wheelbase of 302.3cm, making it 5.5cm longer than its ICE counterparts, providing more rear legroom. Inside, the cabin features a new Flow Display, a curved LED panel positioned at the centre console to separate the display and control zones. This is paired with a fully digital 14.25-inch OLED instrument cluster and an optional 14.9-inch passenger display. An augmented reality head-up display with an 87-inch projection adds to the high-tech atmosphere. In contrast, frequently used functions, such as climate control and audio volume, continue to rely on practical analogue buttons.

The interior also comes with a new feature known as Mood Modes that sets the seating position, lighting, climate, sound profile, and display appearance to match the selected ambience. Other highlights include the sliding Panoramic Roof with Variable Light Control, which comes with an electrically switchable liquid crystal film. Another standout feature is the new panel heating system, which warms not only the seats but also armrests and door panels. Just like the exterior, the interior also comes with five interior packages and up to five accent packages.

Performance-wise, the base Cayenne Electric produces 300 kW of power, which increases to 325 kW and 835 Nm of torque when Launch Control is activated. This variant completes the 0–100 km/h sprint in 4.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 230km/h. The Turbo variant, on the other hand, delivers 850 kW and up to 1,500Nm of torque with Launch Control engaged, enabling a 2.5-second sprint from 0–100km/h and a top speed of 260km/h.

Both models come equipped with Adaptive Air Suspension featuring Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Active Ride, an active suspension system, and rear-axle steering for enhanced stability and agility. The Turbo variant gains additional performance hardware, including Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) with a limited-slip rear differential, and an optional Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system for superior braking performance.

Powering the Cayenne Ev is the newly developed 113 kWh high-voltage battery which offers a WLTP range up to 642 km for the base variant and 632 km for the Turbo. Thanks to its 800-volt technology, the Cayenne charges at a DC charging capacity of up to 390 kW, which allows the model to replenish from 10% to 80% in 16 minutes.

Additionally, it can also add 325km and 315km of range, respectively, for the models in 10 minutes. As for AC charging the SUV can support up to 11kw and as reported before, the Cayenne EV will be the first model to use the automaker’s wireless charging.

(Source: Porsche Press Release)