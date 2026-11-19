BYD luxury sub-brand Denza is expanding its premium MPV offering in Malaysia with the launch of the D9 Prestige AWD. This new variant brings some notable changes and improvements compared to the models released in 2025, promising refined driving performance and enhanced charging capabilities, among other things.

On the outside, the new Denza D9 resembles its older siblings, with the same colour options of Arctic White, Cosmos Black, and Whale Sea Blue. All three exteriors are paired with a Brown interior. That said, the auto maker has also introduced a fresh Starry Night Grey variant, which gets a matching Black interior.

Upgrades Abound

Appearances aside, the vehicle boasts an electric drivetrain delivering up to 410kW / 557PS of power and 445Nm of torque. Furthermore, the battery has gotten an upgrade to 115.07kWh, promising an NDEC range of 650km. This BYD Second Generation Blade Battery supports BYD’s Flash Charging Technology, allowing the D9 Prestige to charge from 10% to 70% in just five minutes, and from 10% to 97% in nine minutes. Of course, this is under optimal conditions, according to the company. And to get that, drivers will need compatible charging infrastructure, but we’ll talk about that in a bit.

Meanwhile, the powertrain is complemented by a Dual-valve DiSus-C intelligent damping system, which adjusts the damping response to ensure greater stability, a smoother ride, and better handling across varying road conditions. For safety, the vehicle comes with a comprehensive suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) and Emergency Lane Keeping Assist (ELKA). A front centre airbag has also been added, bringing the total to nine.

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Inside the cabin, the D9 Prestige uses Nappa Leather upholstery for the seats. Speaking of which, the 14-way adjustable second-row seats come with 16-point massage functionality, as well as ventilation and heating. The third row also features ventilation and heating, plus 4-way power adjustment. For entertainment, Denza has added two 12.8-inch multimedia screens for second-row passengers. These displays are paired with a 16-speaker Devialet premium audio system. Other features include up to 2,436 litres of luggage space, six-zone voice interaction, and a new column-mounted gear shifter.

BYD Flash Charging Technology

For drivers looking to make the most out of the new D9 Prestige’s charging capabilities, the BYD Flash Charging Technology has started rolling out in Malaysia. The ultra-fast charging system is already available at three Denza luxury showrooms in Balakong, Glenmarie, and Old Klang Road. The company aims to expand the network to cover 12 charging points by the end of this year, and eventually 130 locations across Malaysia by the end of 2027.

Pricing And Owner Benefits

The Denza D9 Prestige AWD is priced at RM345,800, excluding insurance and registration fees. By default, new owners get the standard six-year or 150,000km vehicle warranty, plus eight-year or 160,000km battery and EV drive unit warranty. That said, the company is throwing in some extras for those placing their bookings by 31 December 2026. These include a free Denza Care+ package worth RM7,088.

Beyond that, new owners can enjoy one year of complimentary BYD Flash Charging. Until 8 December 2026, drivers can simply charge their vehicles at the operational facilities without any app downloads or registrations. From 9 December 2026 onwards, they must use the app to enjoy the free charging privileges, which will last until 31 December 2027. These charging offers also extend to the Z9GT.

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(Source: BYD press release)