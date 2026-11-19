Last week, Huawei announced that it is bringing the nova 16s series to our shores. Now, just as promised, the new midrange lineup has arrived in Malaysia, comprising a base model and a Pro variant. Launched in conjunction with the 10th anniversary of the brand’s XMAGE Awards, the new smartphones focus on photography with a suite of AI-driven tools to aid with composition and editing.

At a glance, the pair looks quite similar, with mostly the same colour options. They also share a few specifications, such as a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging support. Beyond that, they both run on EMUI 16, which includes features like the Petal Interconnect App for cross-OS connectivity, and the Celia AI assistant. That said, there are quite a few distinctions between the two.

nova 16s Pro

Starting with the fancier model, it comes with a 6.84-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 1,320 x 2,856 pixel resolution and an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate. This panel offers a peak brightness of 6,000 nits and is protected by Kunlun Glass with a nano crystal coating for protection.

Under the hood, it packs a Kirin 9010S processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. According to the brand, this chipset brings smooth 5G connectivity to the table, promising faster signal recovery in challenging network environments.

As for imaging, the device comes equipped with a 200MP 1/1.28-inch main camera with OIS and AIS. This is accompanied by a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 3.7x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide shooter. Over on the front of the device is another 50MP snapper, which comes with 0.8x-5x zoom for more flexible selfie shots. The imaging system also includes a multispectral sensor for better colour accuracy.

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To complement the hardware, the phone comes with AI tools like AI Composition for real-time guidance when framing shots. For editing, you get functions like AI Move, AI Remove, and AI De-glare.

nova 16s

Moving on to the more modest sibling, it gets a smaller 6.68-inch OLED display. It features a 1,280 x 2,800 pixel resolution, a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, and 5,500 nits of peak brightness.

Internally, the device comes with a Kirin 8020 SoC. Like the Pro variant, Huawei has equipped the base nova 16s with 12GB of RAM. That said, internal storage is limited to 256GB.

Similarly, the camera setup is more stripped down compared to the fancier model. On the rear, the imaging system comprises a 50MP primary shooter and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 3.3x optical zoom. A multispectral sensor is also on board, but there is no ultrawide camera. Meanwhile, the front houses a 50MP lens. The same AI-powered tools are also available to further help with shooting.

Availability And Pricing

Both the Huawei nova 16s and its Pro counterpart are available for purchase via the brand’s official stores, including on e-commerce platforms like Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. The former comes in Breathing Crystal, Starry Black, and Sky White, with a RM2,599 price tag. Meanwhile, the nova 16s Pro is priced at RM3,299, with your choice between Breathing Crystal and Starry Black.

In conjunction with the launch, the brand is offering instant rebates of up to RM600, knocking the final prices down to RM1,999 for the vanilla model and RM2,899 for the Pro. In addition to that, customers are entitled to free gifts worth up to RM1,956.