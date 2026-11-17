Huawei recently confirmed that it is releasing its next book-style foldable on its home turf this month. However, that’s not all the phone maker has in store. The OSTA O1 Pro is set to launch as the first product under its new sub-brand, and pre-orders for the device have already opened in China.

Based on the handset’s listing on Vmall, it will indeed be a wide-screen phone like the Pura X View. As we’ve previously seen, the device’s display will sport a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, as well as slim bezels all around. Meanwhile, the back panel will house a horizontal pill-shaped camera module, though it doesn’t exactly match the one on the Huawei model. Compared to the Pura X View, the OSTA O1’s sensors will occupy a smaller section of the bar.

In any case, the upcoming phone will be offered in three finishes: Starry Black, Nebula White, and Starburst Purple. Notably, the storage configurations seem to be tied to the colours. The first two will come in your choice of 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. Meanwhile, the purple model will get 16GB of RAM and either 512GB or 1TB of storage.

At the moment, Huawei has yet to reveal the other specifications. That said, the OSTA O1 Pro seems to be billed as an AI smartphone, so one can probably expect some new tools based on the tech. An image showing the device’s interface also hints at some gaming features.

While the company has not offered much information on the phone, there has been no shortage of leaks. As per these rumours, it will feature a 6.39-inch 1.5K LTPS flat display with a 16:9.5 aspect ratio and 1.05mm bezels. The device will also supposedly feature a body measuring 6.68mm thick and weighing 200g. Beyond that, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor should be on board.

Related Article Huawei MateBook Pro S Teased With Lightweight 798g Metal Build Ahead Of China Launch

Internally, the phone has been tipped to pack a Kirin 9-series processor, possibly the Kirin 9030S. Other than that, it will allegedly come with a 7,000mAh battery that supports 66W charging and wireless charging. For imaging, rumours point to a 200MP 1/1.28-inch RYYB main camera, a 50MP RYYB periscope telephoto lens with 3.7x optical zoom, and a Red Maple sensor.

Naturally, none of these details have been officially confirmed yet. We can expect to learn more once the device launches. Based on the Vmall listing, it should debut next week, on 20 November 2026. Bear in mind that this is for the Chinese market, though, and at the moment it’s still unclear if a local launch is in the cards.

(Source: Huawei via Gizmochina)