Gigabyte has officially launched the AI TOP Aero, its mini desktop PC powered by the NVIDIA RTX Spark platform. The launch of this mini PC comes just as NVIDIA announced the availability of the mini PC version of its SoC with add-in partners and, surprisingly, Gigabyte’s first product using said chipset.

On a sidebar, unlike its competitors, Gigabyte doesn’t have an RTX Spark laptop to speak of. The brand has made mini PCs before, so this certainly feels like a good fit.

That aside and to rehash the details: as with all RTX Spark-powered machines, the AI TOP Aero uses a processor made in collaboration with MediaTek. Specs-wise, the SoC is made up of the 20 Grace CPU cores; 6,144 Blackwell RTX GPU cores, and 5th generation Tensor Cores, and up to 128GB of Unified Memory. The chipset outputs one Petaflop of FP4 performance, thanks to each component being connected via its own NVLink-C2C interconnect link.

It is up to 128GB of LPDDR5X-9600 Unified Memory because NVIDIA is offering five Unified Memory options: 24GB, 32GB, 48GB, 64GB, and 128GB. There are also two CPU variants, 18-core and 20-core. The 18-core variant only has two variants, 24GB and 32GB, while the 20-core CPU variant gets the full-fat five configurations to choose from.

In the case of the Gigabyte AI TOP Aero, the brand is offering the full Monty. That means the 20-core Grace CPU option only, with up to 128GB LPDDR5x-9600 Unified Memory, and up to a 4TB PCIe Gen5 SSD inside the mini PC.

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As product from Gigabyte itself, the AI TOP Aero offers three USB-C 3.2 Gen2 20Gbps ports, one USB-C for power, a 10GbE LAN port, plus Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity. On the subject of power, the mini PC comes with a 240W power adapter, which is more than the 140W that is typically used to run the RTX Spark, but to be fair, this isn’t a laptop with a battery, and NVIDIA themselves have told us that we could expect between 10% and 15% more performance from the mini PC form factor alone.

At the time of writing, Gigabyte Malaysia did not specify local pricing or availability.

(Source: Gigabyte)