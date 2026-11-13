CelcomDigi is continuing to expand its entertainment offerings by introducing new StreamMORE passes for prepaid users. Aimed at providing more flexible streaming options, these “bite-sized” passes allow customers to access their favourite content without monthly commitments.

The offerings cover three passes, each designed to suit different viewing needs and tastes. For starters, the StreamMORE Sooka Daily pass serves as the entry-level option for sports lovers. Priced at RM1, it provides 24 hours of access to live sports, including EPL matches and major international fixtures, plus full Sooka entertainment. Also thrown into the mix is 500MB of high-speed data.

Meanwhile, the StreamMORE Asian Weekly Bundle gets a RM3 price tag. As the name suggests, it gives drama and pop-culture enthusiasts a full seven days of access to Viu Premium and iQIYI Standard VIP. With this pass, customers can enjoy unlimited streaming, with offerings spanning K-dramas like Oh! My Guard, among other titles. Additionally, this option comes bundled with 1GB of high-speed data.

Finally, the StreamMORE VISION+ Premium is designed for those who enjoy Indonesian entertainment. For RM5, viewers gain access to trending Indonesian dramas, exclusive series, as well as popular variety shows from the region. Furthermore, this pass is valid for one month and includes 5GB of high-speed data.

Aside from the trio, CelcomDigi is also offering the StreamMORE Sooka Sports & Entertainment bundle, which includes 30 days of access to live sports and entertainment in HD, with the ability to stream on up to two devices at the same time. This option is available to both prepaid and postpaid customers, and is priced at RM15 per month. The bundle also comes with 5GB of data.

Related Article CelcomDigi Partners With IPification To Strengthen Online Identity Verification

To get started, users can open the CelcomDigi app and head to the Lifestyle option. From there, it’s only a matter of purchasing the desired pass. As usual, more details are available on the telco’s official website.

(Source: CelcomDigi press release)