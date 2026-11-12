The NVIDIA Board of Directors have convened and is reportedly preparing to oust its co-founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, from the throne. The move comes in light of not one, but two affairs, one of whom is alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang, who is also a businesswoman.

The second extramarital affair was linked to Kimberly Powell, who is actually a staff member of the company and vice president of healthcare at NVIDIA, and someone who reports directly to him. According to sources close to the New York Times (NYT), who broke the story, the relationship between them was known internally, and both Huang and Powell were reportedly seen together at a Hotel in San Jose, back during the annual GTC conference in March this year.

In this scenario, it is prudent to point out that Huang’s alleged relationship with Powell, while not a dire as the one with the lady Huang, is still considered unethical, simply because he is fraternising with a member of staff, and a high ranking member at that.

Should NVIDIA oust its CEO, Huang’s departure would mark the first time NVIDIA will have a new CEO since its founding 33 years ago. For the tech world, it also means that we will have to acclimate to an NVIDIA without its famed CEO at the helm of the ship, who has steered the company into the trillion-dollar powerhouse that it is today.

But therein lies a major problem: who Huang’s successor would be. It’s not a stretch to say that within NVIDIA, there isn’t anyone who can operate at Huang’s calibre, let alone surpass it. That worry is, in itself, another uncertainty; whoever takes over the role of NVIDIA CEO is undoubtedly going to be tested.

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Whatever the case, one outcome is starting to become increasingly evident: we’re going to have to look towards a future of an NVIDIA without Jensen Huang.

(Source: Tom’s Hardware [1] [2])