The NVIDIA RTX Spark mini PC is now available for the masses. Like their laptop counterparts, these desktop systems use the same ARM-based processor, co-developed and made with MediaTek.

Its availability was announced during Supercomputing 26 or simply, SC26. Then as now, the RTX Spark mini PC is designed primarily for creators and users looking for a compact system capable of running AI Agents locally and without so much reliance on an online model.

Gaming is still very much possible with the RTX Spark, as the CUDA cores powering the chipset is based on the Blackwell architecture, NVIDIA’s current and most advanced technology for the graphics world. Seriously, it can even run many of the brand’s upscaling technologies, although path tracing may be a bit of stretch.

As a quick refresher, the RTX Spark is physically built in partnership with MediaTek. Specs-wise, the SoC is made up of the 20 Grace CPU cores; 6,144 Blackwell RTX GPU cores, and 5th generation Tensor Cores, and up to 128GB of Unified Memory. The chipset outputs one Petaflop of FP4 performance, thanks to each component being connected via its own NVLink-C2C interconnect link.

It is up to 128GB of LPDDR5X-9600 Unified Memory because NVIDIA is offering five Unified Memory options: 24GB, 32GB, 48GB, 64GB, and 128GB. There are also two CPU variants, 18-core and 20-core. The 18-core variant only has two variants, 24GB and 32GB, while the 20-core CPU variant gets the full-fat five configurations to choose from. Which model you can get will depend on which of NVIDIA’s add-in partners will have available.

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As stated, the new NVIDIA RTX Spark desktop mini PCs are now available, with brands such as Asus, Dell, and MSI being some of the first brands offering up their SKUs. As for pricing, you will need to check in on participating brands on the subject, but we doubt it’s going to be cheap – the 128GB variant of the Asus ProArt P14 and P16 RTX Spark laptop currently retails for RM29,999.

(Source: NVIDIA)