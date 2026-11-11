Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has announced that approved applicants under the Sustainable Rebate and Incentive Assistance (SuRIA) Home programme will have until March 2027 to complete their solar installations and remain eligible for rebates. This extends the original deadline of 31 December 2026, or until the programme’s 250MW quota is fully taken up, whichever comes first.

Fadillah explained that the extension is intended to accommodate applicants who have already received approval but have yet to complete their installations. He assured that those who have secured approval can proceed with their plans and will still receive the rebate, provided their installations are completed by March next year.

The minister made the announcement during Wednesday’s oral question session in the Dewan Rakyat, in response to Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin). The latter had raised concerns about consumers who had already paid deposits, signed agreements and obtained approval but were unable to complete their solar installations before the original deadline.

For context, SuRIA Home was introduced in May this year to encourage residential solar adoption under the government’s Solar Accelerated Transition Action Programme (Solar ATAP). Eligible domestic consumers can receive RM600 for every 1kWac of installed solar capacity, capped at RM3,000 for systems rated at 5kWac or higher.

The government initially allocated RM150 million for the initiative, which was expected to benefit between 45,000 and 50,000 households with a cumulative solar capacity of approximately 250MW. The rebates are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with eligibility limited to individual domestic low-voltage consumers whose Solar ATAP systems have successfully begun operating with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

According to Fadillah, a total of 12,374 domestic consumers had received rebates amounting to RM36.2 million as of 15 September 2026. This leaves up to RM90 million worth of rebates still available under the programme.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia)