Luno Malaysia, the digital asset exchange or crypto exchange, announced that its entire staking suite and self-named Luno Large Cap Bundle are now shariah compliant. The move makes it the first digital exchange to do so, offering a full range of Shariah-certified passive growth for local investors.

The certification comes after a comprehensive review by Sharlife, a Shariah advisory firm, that is registered with the Securities Commission Malaysia. The new coverage includes Avalanche (AVAX). Cosmos (ATOM), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Ethereum (ETH). Surprisingly, Ripple (XRP) is not on that list.

For the Luno Large Cap Bundle, the Shariah compliance covers investment arrangement, asset selection, rebalancing mechanisms, and a Shariah screening process. As for the indicative annual reward for each coin, the following is as provided by the crypto exchange.

Product / Digital Assets Indicative Annual Reward Launched Shariah-compliant Status Luno Large Cap Bundle Tracks index 21 Nov 2026 Yes – 10 Nov 2026 Avalanche (AVAX) Up to 4.5% 22 Jan 2026 Yes – 10 Nov 2026 Cosmos (ATOM) Up to 11% 15 May 2025 Yes – 10 Nov 2026 NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Up to 7% 29 Apr 2025 Yes – 10 Nov 2026 Polkadot (DOT) Up to 7% 22 Apr 2025 Yes – 10 Nov 2026 Solana (SOL) Up to 5% 31 Jul 2024 Yes – 23 Oct 2025 Cardano (ADA) Up to 3% 22 Feb 2024 Yes – 23 Oct 2025 Ethereum (ETH) Up to 4% 26 Jan 2024 Yes – 5 Dec 2024

“When we certified Ethereum staking as Shariah-compliant in December 2024, we made a commitment to expand our Shariah-compliant range so that every Malaysian could invest with assurance. Today we deliver on that promise. Every staking wallet and our Large Cap Bundle are now certified, which makes Luno the first regulated exchange in Malaysia where Muslim investors can grow their digital asset holdings passively without compromising their beliefs,” Scarlett Chai, Country Manager of Luno, said.

“Malaysia pioneered the modern Islamic finance industry, from the first Islamic bank in 1983 to the world’s first green sukuk. It is only right that Malaysia also leads in bringing digital assets within reach of Islamic finance. With over 1 million customers in the country, we are honoured to be the exchange that makes this possible, and we will keep working with our Shariah advisers to bring new assets and products under certification as we grow,” added Chai.

(Source: Luno)