nubia has announced a new smartphone for the local market. As the latest addition to the brand’s entry-level A series, the nubia A57 promises reliable everyday features at an accessible price point. In terms of specifications, it is quite similar to last year’s A56, though there are a few improvements, particularly in the display and chipset area.

Starting with the exterior, the handset sports a body measuring 7.95mm thick with rounded corners. On the back, the camera module adopts the now-familiar plateau design. Meanwhile, the front comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ waterdrop display. This panel offers a 720 x 1,570 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 740 nits of HBM brightness. Other than that, it features Wet & Oily Hand Touch technology, allowing the screen to remain responsive when handled with moist or greasy hands. Furthermore, the device comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Under the hood, the phone packs the Unisoc T7250 Plus octa-core processor, which gets paired with up to 12GB of dynamic RAM, or basically 4GB of real memory and 8GB of virtual memory. As for storage, it comes with 128GB, but a microSD card slot offers up to 2TB expansion. Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W wired charging and bypass charging. According to the company, a single charge can power up to two days of use.

For software, the device runs on Android 16 right out of the box, offering features like Circle to Search. On the connectivity end, it is limited to 4.5G, or LTE. It also supports WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS. In locations without cellular coverage, users can access nubia LinkFree for calls and messages via Bluetooth.

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Photography is handled by a 13MP camera on the rear, which is accompanied by a 0.08MP auxiliary lens. For the selfie enthusiasts, the front houses an 8MP snapper. Other features of the phone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, as well as face recognition.

Priced at RM549, the nubia A57 comes in your choice of Dusk Black and Amber Orange. Those interested can purchase the phone via nubia’s official online stores, including Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. The device is also available through the brand’s physical outlets, as well as CelcomDigi.

(Source: nubia press release)