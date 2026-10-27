Shortly after the release of the long-anticipated iPhone Duo, some users began to notice problems with the new foldable’s inner display. Now, Apple has addressed these concerns, stating that it will replace the affected smartphones.

In a statement, the bitten fruit brand stated that it is “aware of an issue impacting the ⁠inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units”, although it didn’t offer any figures or estimates. Apple also noted that the problem devices tend to show the flaw quickly. So, if you do have a faulty unit, the issue should happen sooner rather than later.

Over the weekend, multiple owners of the new device took to social media platforms to report damage to the folding screen. These issues played out in more or less the same way: the hinge would feel unusually stiff. Attempting to open or close the foldable in this state would result in the display cracking, resulting in lines of damaged pixels running along the middle and across the right half of the panel. The pattern would appear in the same spot, leading to some speculation that the root cause is the hinge, and not the display itself.

In a teardown video, iFixit pointed out that the damage occurred just below where a display cable runs under the screen near a central support bar. This section of the hinge is slightly different from the rest of the component. The company suggested that the bar may be failing to move out of the way as the device folds, resulting in a stress hotspot. Meanwhile, in an X post, iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens highlighted the “ludicrous precision” involved in the foldable’s hinge, noting that a manufacturing variance or grain of sand can easily ruin the display it protects.

With all this in mind, however, Apple did not confirm whether this is the case. Regardless, the company advised users affected by the issue to contact AppleCare for a replacement.

(Source: Reuters)