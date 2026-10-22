An owner of an Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 is accusing the brand of lifting half of the laptop’s RAM when they sent it in for an RMA. By lifting, they obviously mean that someone stole half the laptop’s memory that they had purchased with it.

For context, the Zephyrus G14 from 2023 was one of the last models Asus made, not just with the Ergolift Hinge, but also one of the last models that didn’t solder their RAM to the PCB. That last part changed after a legal wrangle between the brand and Lenovo, and of course, improvements in thermal efficiency.

Getting back to the main story, the owner of the Zephyrus G14 2023 is based in The Netherlands, who purchased their laptop with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and an extended warranty. Clearly, they had issues with their laptop, which is why they sent it in for RMA.

It was after they received the laptop back and some tinkering around to check if everything was still there, at which point they discovered the missing 16GB of RAM. The motherboard reportedly had to be replaced, and that is the most likely point for the technician to have boosted the memory module.

Asus In Denial

The issue, sadly, isn’t as complicated. In this case, the burden of proof unfortunately falls on the owner of the Zephyrus G14 2023, and at the time of writing, there isn’t any evidence to confirm the theft. In a court of law, the technician could simply say that they “forgot” to reinstall it when reassembling it. Adding insult to injury, the owner says that Asus seems to be dodging the issue, with customer support seemingly not even acknowledging the missing 16GB.

Related Article ASUS Announces ROG Gjallar Gaming Soundbar For Malaysia

One can only hope at this stage that the owner receives their stolen RAM module, but for now, their advice is simply this: If you’re sending in your Asus laptop for RMA, and the memory module isn’t soldered, remove them before sending it in for repairs.

(Source: Reddit, Videocardz)