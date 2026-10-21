Despite their somewhat fraught history, Malaysia is exploring a potential collaboration with Netflix. The goal is to establish the country as a destination for post-production activities in the film and creative industries.

Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said the proposal was one of several areas of potential cooperation discussed with the streaming giant during his visit to Jakarta, Indonesia, today. Other areas included training opportunities and ways to expand opportunities for local talent.

After the meeting, Fahmi told Bernama that “We want to collaborate with Netflix, particularly in post-production training, and create more opportunities for Malaysian professionals, including editors, colour graders and others working in the field. The company has traditionally viewed Malaysia as a filming destination, but we want to explore how it could also use the country for post-production,” he added.

Apart from Fahmi, the Malaysian delegation included Malaysia’s ambassador-designate to Indonesia, Datuk Muzafar Shah Mustafa; MyCreative Ventures group chief executive officer Zainol Haqim Zainol Rashid; National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) CEO Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib; and Bernama deputy editor-in-chief (news services) Mohd Shukri Ishak. Meanwhile, Netflix was represented by its vice-president of global affairs for Asia-Pacific, Andrew Ure; global affairs director for Southeast Asia, Ruben Hattari; global affairs senior manager for Southeast Asia, Sarut Wittayarunggruangsri; and head of public affairs for Asia-Pacific, Ryan Rahardjo.

Beyond nurturing local talent, Fahmi also shared that his discussion with Netflix also covered the company’s selection process for film and productions. “We want to understand Netflix’s mechanisms for selecting films and productions, whether for production in a particular country or for streaming,” he said. Bernama writes that this could help Malaysian films, animations and intellectual property (IP) reach a wider international audience through the streaming giant, which was another subject Fahmi talked about with Netflix.

While no formal partnership has been announced yet, Netflix has reportedly agreed to visit the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS)’s new office in Kuala Lumpur, with both sides expected to explore potential areas of cooperation further. Fahmi added that FINAS hopes Netflix will consider hosting some of its regional training programmes in Kuala Lumpur or elsewhere in Malaysia.

(Source: Bernama)