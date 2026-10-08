It’s no secret that Netflix has been making a number of games playable on mobile through its Netflix Games service. The service has been steadily expanding its library, and one of its latest additions is Monster Hunter Rise. While the streaming service has yet to officially announce the game’s mobile release, several reports have indicated that it has already been soft launched in select regions.

The game was spotted on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store by RPGSite. At the time of the publication’s report, the game was only available in the Philippines. However, after checking the listings ourselves, we’ve determined that Netflix’s Monster Hunter Rise is also available in Malaysia. As with other games offered through the service, users still need a Netflix subscription to play it

During our testing and as per GamerBraves’ report, the game ran natively on the device rather than being streamed from the cloud. Performance averaged around 30fps, although we did encounter occasional dips to around 19 to 25fps depending on what was happening on screen.

The initial app download is around 797MB, but an additional 8.3GB of data needs to be downloaded before the game can be played. It is also worth noting that the mobile version only includes the base game and does not come with the Sunbreak expansion. Whether Netflix plans to bring the DLC to the mobile version remains to be seen.

According to RPGsite, the game appears to have been rebuilt for smartphones and tablets. Each weapon also comes with its own control scheme to accommodate mechanics such as charging and parrying. However, even with these changes, we still found navigating the world, let alone hunting monsters, to be finicky at best. In fact, its cumbersome controls give Warframe on mobile a run for its money.

The mobile version also introduces a new Recovery Button, which automatically uses the most effective item based on the current situation. Meanwhile, Challenge and Event Quests can be unlocked through normal game progression.

Admittedly, the timing is a bit odd, considering that Monster Hunter Outlanders is right around the corner. But if you simply can’t wait to slay some monsters, the option is there. It’s worth pointing out that Netflix has yet to announce a global release for the game, so those eager mobile hunters in different regions might have to wait for Outlanders after all.

Again, the game is only available to Netflix subscribers, and we do not know what will happen to your progress if you cancel your subscription. That said, if you have a sufficiently powerful PC and want a more permanent solution, you can pick up Monster Hunter Rise through Steam during the Autumn Sale, which is happening right now, for RM13.59. If you’d also like to purchase the Sunbreak expansion, that will cost an additional RM20.38.

(Source: RPGSite)