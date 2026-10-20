Autonomous Logistic Solutions (ALS) launched what it calls its Level 4 autonomous RoboVan for public-road operations. This is notable as it’s claimed to be the first time a Malaysian company has deployed a fully driverless vehicle on Malaysian public roads with a valid license plate. The launch happened as part of the Transport Expo Asia 2026 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

Despite the nature of the announcement, the ALS RoboVan will only now undergo a six-month public-road trial. This is set to happen at the 22km stretch of road known as the Cyberjaya Malaysia Autonomous Vehicle (MyAV) testing route, with mixed traffic conditions. ALS will track the RoboVan’s autonomous driving performance, operating hours, distance travelled, trips completed, system interventions and other key performance indicators from the Remote Operations Centre for autonomous logistics in Cyberjaya, which was jointly launched by Sidec, ALS and Cyberview in July 2026.

The tech for the RoboVan comes from Zelsotech, with ALS being the local strategic partner, handling localisation and operations in Malaysia. The vehicle itself is essentially a small shipping container on wheels, with a combination of cameras, radar and LiDAR tech to let it see the world around it. All of this together allows it to detect obstacles over 100m away, giving it enough time to react safely, even in low visibility conditions like rain, fog, and low-light in general.

Specific to the Z10 Freight model listed on the company’s website, it has a payload of 1,500 kg and a cargo volume of 10 m3, a top speed of 55 km/h and a fast charging time of 3 hours. Alan Chong, the Managing Director of ALS, also shared that the battery pack is rated at 34.5 kWh. Due to its nature of being an autonomous cargo mover, there’s no space for anyone here; there’s even a sign that explicitly says “No passengers allowed”.