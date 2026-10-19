ONEXPLAYER isn’t a stranger in these parts of the PC world anymore; the China-based gaming handheld maker has made both some exceedingly powerful and incredibly expensive gaming consoles over the years, with the Fly Apex being at the top of the list, price-wise. Now it’s got a new gaming tablet called the Super X Pro and it is currently one of its most expensive devices to date.

Two Memory Options, Both Pricey

Beneath the hood, ONEXPLAYER has installed AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 Gorgon Halo APU, which comes in two memory configurations – 128GB and 192GB – and a single 4TB storage configuration. It doesn’t specify which PCIe generation it is, but given the market trend, we’re just going to assume that it’s PCIe Gen4.

Both memory configurations get the liquid cooling option, but it’s the price jump from 128GB to 192GB that should get your blood pressure jumping. For the Super X Pro liquid cooling option, pricing for the ONEXPLAYER Super X Pro starts at US$4,699 (~RM19,176) for the 128GB model. And if you want the 192GB variant, that price jumps up to US$8,079, which is about RM33,000. That is a US$3,300 (~RM13,467) price difference between the two memory configurations, and a stark reminder of just how absurd the price of memory has gotten today.

As ludicrous as the ONEXPLAYER Super X Pro’s price tag is, it isn’t surprising to us, and it is far from the first Gorgon Halo machine to be slapped with such a price tag. Since the launch of the APU, other brands have been offering builds around it, albeit for different purposes (read: AI desktops). Such examples include the Minisforum mini PC, as well as the Framework Desktop, both of which have price tags in the same five-figure ballpark. Perhaps even more bittersweet is that the Framework just isn’t available for us Malaysians.

As for the APU itself, the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 is a 16-core, 32-thread CPU with a boost clock of 5.2GHz and a configurable TDP between 45W and 120W. Its iGPU is a Radeon 8065S, featuring 40 CUs and is based on the red chipmaker’s RDNA3.5 architecture.

Other specifications of the ONEXPLAYER Super X Pro include an 85.58Wh battery, a 14-inch 3K (2,880 x 1,800) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and detachable magnetic keyboard, two USB4 ports, a USB-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

(Source: ONEXPLAYER, Videocardz)