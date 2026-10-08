Outside of developing end-user devices and mass-producing SoCs, Samsung has also been working on improving its software and apps. The South Korean tech giant has announced a refreshed SmartThings app, which sits at the centre of its smart home platform.

The main highlight of the refresh is SmartThings Now, which appears as cards at the top of the Home tab within the app. These cards display relevant information and actionable options based on the user’s current situation, including their location, usage history, and habits.

One example highlighted by Samsung is SmartThings Now suggesting that users turn on their lights and air purifiers when they are arriving home. After taking that action, the app can then recommend creating a new routine. Samsung says this is designed to guide users towards relevant features based on their choices and context.

SmartThings can also make personalised recommendations based on usage history. For example, as the seasons change and the weather gets cooler, the app can suggest removing the air conditioning card from the Home tab to make room for other relevant cards.

The update also goes beyond the connected devices in your home. SmartThings can suggest checking in on family members who have not shown any device activity for an extended period. These features come alongside a redesigned Home tab that offers a more streamlined view of connected devices and services.

Other additions include a Floating Bar designed to make the app easier to use one-handed on larger smartphones, as well as changes to Live Wallpaper for a more personalised look.

One of the more practical additions in the latest SmartThings update is local device control. This lets users control compatible devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network even when there is no internet connection. Samsung also claims that this can improve response times by around 30% compared to cloud-based control.

SmartThings will automatically switch between local and cloud-based control depending on whether your smartphone is at home or away. The update also introduces an Offline Device Diagnostics feature, which makes it easier to update network information across registered devices when they go offline.

The update also adds support for Matter 1.6, the latest version of the smart home connectivity standard. It introduces support for four additional device categories, including “Energy Meters” for monitoring power usage, “Closures” for certain types of doors and gates, “Irrigation” devices such as sprinklers, and “Soil Sensors” for monitoring soil conditions.

The refreshed SmartThings app is now available on both iOS and Android devices. It is also available on compatible devices such as Samsung Smart TVs, Family Hub refrigerators, Windows devices, and Samsung appliances with supported displays.

(Source: Samsung Newsroom)