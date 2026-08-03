HiSense is officially bringing in its Laser Family of projectors into Malaysia. The lineup comprises three projectors: the RGB Triple Colour Laser Projector XR10, RGB Laser Cinema PX4PRO, and RGB Smart Laser TV L9Q.

XR10

The HiSense XR 10 is the brand’s top-of-the-line model, calling it the “Apex of Projector”. This model boasts an RGB triple-colour laser projection system, with the ability of projecting a screen size of up to 300-inches on a vertical surface, at 4K resolution.

Other specifications include a 6000 ANSI Lumens brightness, a dynamic IRIS lens with a native contrast of 6000:1, and three HDR cinema modes: HDR Filmmaker, HDR IMAX Cinema, and Dolby Vision Dark. The projector also boasts an advanced liquid cooling system that HiSense says will allow it to last up to three times longer than other projectors.

The XR10 is available for RM23,999.

PX4PRO Laser Cinema

Second in the list, is the HiSense PX4PRO Laser Cinema is the brand’s short-throw laser projector. Specs-wise, it uses an LPU Digital Laser Enginer 3.0 and RGB triple-laser module, and claims to delivers 25% more brightness with a 3500 ANSI Lumens output. Additionally, a DMD 0.47” DLP 8445 chip ensures clarity and retention of detail, while an IRIS lens enhances and maintain colour accuracy and cuts down on glare.

For a short throw projector, the HiSense PX4PRO can project a screen size between 80 and 200-inches, and at 4K resolution. The HiSense PX4PRO is also IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision certified, while the built-in audio system is from Devialet, although how immersive that is will require us to sit in with a unit and review it.

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The HiSense PX4PRO is available for the same price as the XR10, which is RM23,999.

L9Q

Last but not least is the HiSense L9Q. Another short-throw laser projectors, the L9Q is capable of throwing up a screen size ranging between 80 and 200-inches, coupled with high-bright ALR screens.

Going off the check list, the HiSense L9Q is powered by LPU Technology 2.0, has a 5000:1 contrast video, and delivers 5000 ANSI Lumens brightness. Other details include IMAX Enhanced and Dolby vision Atmos, plus an auto keystone function that, as the name suggests, automatically adjusts and fits the frame on a vertical surface.

Like the XR10 and PX4PRO, the L9Q is already available and retails for RM29,999.