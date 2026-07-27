Yinson GreenTech has announced an update to its chargEV app. In what it calls chargEV 2.0, the update focuses on making the user experience simpler, faster and more intuitive. This includes additions that allow you to start the EV charging process in a single step – or, with compatible vehicles, in no steps at all. The update coincides with the app’s milestone of facilitating over a million charging sessions.

Going in the order mentioned earlier, one-click charging allows the chargEV 2.0 app to immediately highlight the connected charger the moment you plug it into your car. You can tap on the charger to confirm, initiating the charging process. Then for AutoCharge, as the name suggests, charging starts the moment you plug the charger into your electric car. Of course, there’s the initial setup, but once that’s done, you won’t even need to launch the app to begin charging your EV.

On that note, the chargEV 2.0 app even gets a Live Activities or Live Updates widget on your lock screen, depending on if you’re using an iPhone or an Android device. This allows you to check your EV’s charging progress, so you don’t even need to unlock your phone, never mind launch the app.

The company also says that it has improved the map in the chargEV 2.0 app. This includes better filters, letting you choose to only display specific ranges of charging speeds, payment methods, or even specific charge point operators (CPOs). And for those with routines that take you to specific destinations on the regular, you have Quick Destinations to help you save time on having to plan them every time.

The good news on top of all the above is that chargEV will be rolling out to the general user base pretty soon. Yinson GreenTech gave us an early preview, but the company says that the update will be rolled out on 28 July. Otherwise, you can download it from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.