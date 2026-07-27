Though Keychron has largely made a name for itself with mechanical keyboards, the brand has also released a handful of mice over the years. Its lineup typically includes hybrid and productivity mice, but the brand has been known to release gaming-focused models as well. Most recently, the company has launched its latest gaming mouse, the G6 HE UltraLight, in Japan. Despite its lean frame, it comes with some surprisingly robust features.

As the name suggests, the G6 HE UltraLight is Keychron’s latest lightweight gaming mouse. Unlike some of the brand’s previous offerings, this model comes with the company’s own MagOptic switches and is available in several colour options.

Easily one of the G6 HE UltraLight’s biggest features is its pair of MagOptic switches. For those unfamiliar with them, these switches allow users to alternate between optical and magnetic modes, with the latter offering more customisation options and finer adjustments. The company also says that its electromagnetic sensing gives users more control over how each input responds while still delivering a familiar tactile sensation.

Specs-wise, the peripheral comes with a PixArt 3955 sensor which can go up to 40,000 DPI. It also has a maximum polling rate of 8,000Hz when it’s being used with a wire or its 2.4GHz connection. If it’s connected to a device via Bluetooth 5.3, then it can only go up to 125Hz.

Another selling point of this mouse is its weight, although this depends on which variant users choose. The G6 HE UltraLight is available in two versions: the first comes with a built-in battery and weighs 42g, while the second weighs 46g and supports optional weights that can bring it up to either 52g or 62g. Regardless of the chosen variant, both draw from a 350mAh cell.

Battery life is another area where the mouse performs well. Keychron rates it for up to 340 hours of usage over Bluetooth. However, this drops to 35 hours when connected via 2.4GHz with the polling rate set to 8,000Hz, which is expected given the additional power required for a higher polling rate.

As mentioned earlier, G6 HE UltraLight comes in a wide range of colours to choose from. There is the standard black and white, and then there are the translucent finishes, which come in either Frosted Pink, Frosted Mint, Frosted Purple, Frosted Ice, or Frosted Smoke.

In terms of pricing, Gizmochina says the fixed battery variant starts at JPY11,968 (~RM299). Meanwhile, the swappable battery variant has an early bird pricing of JPY14,344 (~RM358) until 14 August. After all the discounts, it will have a standard retail price of JPY17,930 (~RM448).

Unfortunately, the mouse seems to only be limited to the Japanese market at the time of writing. However, TechPowerUp writes that the peripheral will be making its way to the global market at an unspecified date and will retail for “around US$90” (~RM367).

(Source: Mediagene, via Gizmochina / TechPowerUp)