Back in May, Ferrari fully unveiled the Luce, its sports EV with a divisive look, to say the least. It’s Bentley’s turn soon, as the company starts teasing its first fully electric car. All that’s available now though is a non-definitive look at the back, or more specifically, the badge on the boot and the tail lights. Oh, there’s a name as well, which is the Torcal. The brand does say that the EV will be revealed in London on 23 September, for what it’s worth.

In its official announcement, Bentley says that the Torcal is named after “a remarkable natural landmark”. This refers to the El Torcal de Antequera nature reserve in Andalusia, Spain. There’s also the Latin derivative “torquere”, meaning to twist, or the source for the word torque that is used frequently in the automotive space. For now, that’s effectively all that the company is revealing about the car.

That being said, Top Gear claims to have seen it, and is allowed to describe it in words. And from the report, the Bentley Torcal is said to feature “a bluff front end, quite a low-slung SUV silhouette that’s noticeably more petite than the Bentayga, but actually with more leg and luggage room inside – because electric”. There’s also an eye-catching front end with a huge grille that’s the brand’s signature look. It also “illuminates via a series of 3D diamonds”, and it’s possible to turn the illumination off if you find it too garish.

Not much is described about the interior of the Bentley Torcal, besides it having “a central display that curves at the bottom before meeting a row of physical switches”. Company chairman and CEO Frank-Steffen Wallister says that the Torcal “may just be the most considered car in our history”. And it probably should be, considering the reception to the Ferrari Luce.

(Source: Bentley, Top Gear)