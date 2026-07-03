A recent update on a LInux Kernel patch alludes to a new, third core type in AMD’s unreleased Zen 6 CPU architecture. Supposedly, the upcoming architecture could have a third “low power” core type.

The update was spotted by Phoronix, and honestly, it’s a sign that AMD is taking a page out of its rival, Intel’s book on this — the blue chipmaker has been using the disaggregate tile design, complete with the P-Core and E-Core configuration, along with low-power (LP) E-Cores for its laptop lineup.

To be fair, though, this isn’t the first time it’s been reported that AMD is considering adopting the P-Core, E-Core CPU approach. In fact, talks about the matter go all the way back to 2023, or a couple of years after Intel first launched Alder Lake, its 12th Gen desktop processor lineup, which was also the very first time the disaggregate core design was introduced.

That basically became a reality for AMD with its current CPU architecture, the Zen 5 architecture, which consists of the standard Zen 5 cores and lower-power Zen 5c cores, the former used for more demanding tasks and the latter for lower priority workloads. To that end, it is possible that AMD could retain the Zen 5c moniker for the low power cores, slapping the “LP” status on the third set of cores, just like Intel.

That also raises another possibility: AMD may just make its alleged new “low power” Zen 6 cores available for the mobile segments and more specifically, the red CPU and GPU maker could focus on shipping out the new cores for new gaming handhelds. This, by the way, could happen sooner rather than later; last year, rumours about a Zen 6-powered portable PlayStation 6 console were in the pipeline, codename Canis. Canis is now believed to feature four 2.2GHz Zen 6C cores and two of these so-called low-power Zen 6 cores, the latter being used for the purpose of handling the console’s OS and non-gaming tasks.

Further, the alleged console is rumoured to feature up to 20 RDNA5 graphics cores, LPDDR5X-7500 memory, a 128-bit memory bus, and a 15W TDP. As for when it is expected to launch, we’re looking at a potential 2027 window, at the earliest. But hey, rumours being rumours, just remember to take the general surgeon’s warning of salt consumption to mind.

(Source: Techspot, Phoronix)