Gentari has announced that it has rolled out a pretty major update for its Gentari Go app. This is because, among other changes that came with the update, the company says that it is bringing the AutoCharge feature to all users of the app. That being said, on the charging station end, it is still only available at select DC chargers around the country.

But where it is available, it allows for EVs to automatically authenticate by linking a user’s account with their registered vehicle. All that’s needed to be done is a one-time setup beforehand. After that, even the app is not required for the charging process; just plug your car in, and the charging begins immediately after the automatic authentication process. To mark the occasion, Gentari is giving out RM10 in credits to the first 500 users who “successfully enrol and complete their first AutoCharge session”.

As mentioned earlier, while all users can use AutoCharge once the app rollout hits them, not all of the charging stations support the feature yet. The company says that it will be rolled out progressively across its nationwide network, “particularly along key travel corridors and urban locations”. Similarly, not all EV models are compatible with the feature either. That being said, the company has provided a list in a pretty unintuitive location on its website.

It’s not all good news with the new update though. This is because your accumulated points in the Gentari Go app now have an expiry date. Points earned before 30 June will be valid until the end of the year. But points earned after the update will only last for 180 days, or just under six months. Users will also be required to verify their mobile number to access said credits. The change is made in the name of improving security.