If you recall, the Malaysian government had previously announced plans to introduce a basic Medical and Health Insurance/Takaful (MHIT) plan in January 2027. Ahead of its nationwide rollout, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan has announced that the Basic MHIT Plan will enter its pilot phase by the end of July.

In addition to helping refine the implementation ahead of its nationwide rollout, Amir Hamzah said the pilot programme is part of the government’s RESET strategy to address rising healthcare costs and medical insurance premiums. The pilot will involve selected insurers, takaful operators, and private hospitals across the Klang Valley.

“The government introduced the RESET strategy as a comprehensive, targeted and high-impact framework to control rising healthcare costs and private medical insurance premiums,” he said in Parliament earlier today, 30 June.

He adds that the strategy is overseen by the Joint Ministerial Committee on Private Healthcare Costs. This comprises the Finance Ministry, Health Ministry, Bank Negara Malaysia, and other stakeholders. He further notes that the committee has made “significant progress” since its establishment, with five key initiatives already in place.

These include the publication of the MHIT white paper in January 2026, as well as the release of common treatment cost ranges at private hospitals to improve price transparency. Other initiatives include the World Bank’s medical inflation report, which was published in April, alongside consumer tools to help Malaysians assess their insurance needs and claims. The government has also introduced tax incentives for charitable funds established by private hospitals.

Amir Hamzah said that the base MHIT plan would be reinforced by the phased implementation of the Diagnosis-Related Group (DRG) payment system. This system aims to standardise the hospital charges and allow for fairer and centralised negotiations with private hospitals. “This creates a transparent framework and benchmark to manage hospital charges while protecting consumers’ interests,” he notes.

Amir Hamzah said the Base MHIT plan is designed to be affordable, sustainable, and easier for consumers to understand. Unlike many existing products, it will also allow individuals with stable and controlled pre-existing medical conditions to obtain insurance or takaful coverage, subject to terms and conditions.

Amir Hamzah also said the Base MHIT plan will be offered as a standalone product rather than an investment-linked one, reducing policyholders’ exposure to investment-related risks. He added that its broader risk pool and overall product structure are expected to help keep premium increases more manageable over time, especially as policyholders age.

(Source: The Star)