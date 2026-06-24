Suzuki Malaysia has posted a teaser of an upcoming EV being launched for the local market. Or at least, that’s what the stylised text for “evolution” looks to suggest. The name of the car isn’t mentioned specifically, but from the EV possibility and the headlights shown as part of the teaser, chances are this will be the eVitara. No specific dates though, as we only see “coming soon” as part of the teaser.

For context, the company first mentioned the car in a local market context back in August last year. This was as part of what was the teaser for the Fronx hybrid, which launched later in November. Of course, even at this point in time, the Suzuki eVitara is not completely new, as it was launched elsewhere in the world back in November of 2024. It also launched in Indonesia in February 2026, as well as Thailand in April.

Based on the latter, the Suzuki eVitara outputs 184 PS / 135 kW and 300 Nm via its dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. Powering it is a 61 kWh battery pack, providing up to 455km of NEDC range. Its 0 to 100 km/h time is noted to be 7.4 seconds, with a top speed of 150 km/h. Carrying the EV on the road are tyres attached to 18-inch wheels.

Inside, the Suzuki eVitara has a 10.1 inch screen in the middle, which is conjoined with the 10.25-inch instrument panel for the driver. The infotainment half also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include adaptive cruise control and high beam, lane keep assist and departure warning, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, surround view monitor, parking sensors, as well as multiple collision braking.

On one hand, this AWD variant launched in Thailand for THB 2.89 million (~RM356,000). On the other, the Suzuki eVitara launched in Indonesia as a FWD model, packing a comparable 61 kWh battery pack, but outputs 128 kW and 193 Nm instead. This one is instead priced from IDR 755 million (~RM174,000). The company did mention “two efficient eAxles” and the “electric 4WD system” called the ALLGRIP-e, so the AWD model is probably a given, though no word on what the local price will be just yet.

(Source: Suzuki Malaysia / Facebook [1], [2], Jakarta Globe, Segment Y Automotive Intelligence)