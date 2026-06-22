If you’re looking for a way to stay cool in the warm weather, Sony has two new products that may be right up your alley. The Reon Pocket 6 and Reon Pocket Pro Plus are the brand’s newest wearable thermo devices. These are basically personal body coolers worn around the neck. And if the names don’t already give it away, these models serve as successors to the Reon Pocket 5 and Reon Pocket Pro respectively.

The duo features a new neckband with what the company is calling an “adaptive hold design”. This neckband is highly flexible, allowing it to adjust according to the wearer’s neck and body movements. Moreover, it comes with silicone tips to ensure comfort during prolonged wear.

In addition to this, Sony has revamped the airflow exhaust mechanism with an adjustable design. This change allows the user to either extend or retract the exhaust vent. Additionally, the wearer can modify the angle of the vent. Essentially, this lets the new devices fit various body types and clothing styles.

Reon Pocket 6

The Reon Pocket 6 utilises a dual thermo module architecture, which contains two independent modules. These units operate alternately with varying intensity for a prolonged cooling sensation. Meanwhile, the new algorithm attains up to a 2°C improvement in cooling performance when compared to the Reon Pocket 5. This all fits into a compact and smooth body with rounded edges.

As for battery life, the device can last a maximum of ten hours on the lowest cooling setting. At the highest level, this gets cut down to just three hours. That said, Sony claims that the Reon Pocket 6 charges 1.5 times faster than its predecessor, reaching 80% in roughly 60 minutes.

Reon Pocket Pro Plus

As the flagship model, the Reon Pocket Pro Plus is equipped with the same dual thermo module setup as its predecessor. Arguably, the new model distinguishes itself from last year’s iteration in terms of software and the new neckband. As such, wearers can expect improved cooling performance and a more comfortable fit.

Battery life also remains the same at 34 hours on the lowest cooling setting. With Smart Cool mode enabled, the battery offers up to 15 hours of operation. Other than that, the device takes around 120 minutes to charge to 80%.

Also included with the Reon Pocket Pro Plus is the Reon Pocket Tag 2. The new sensing device serves to measure ambient temperature and humidity, allowing the Reon Pocket Pro Plus to automatically adjust the cooling level. It’s also about 18% smaller than its predecessor and comes with a carabiner for easy attachment.

Availability and pricing

Both wearables are available at Sony Store BBCC, IOI City Mall, The Curve and Sony Store Online. The Reon Pocket 6 is listed with a RM999 price tag, although the brand is currently offering it for a slightly cheaper RM899. Meanwhile, the Reon Pocket Pro Plus gets an SRP of RM1,299. That said, it’s currently on sale for RM1,199.

(Source: Sony press release)