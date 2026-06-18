Those working in the F&B industry are probably familiar with the problem of excess inventory. Unsold surplus food ends up spoiling, leading to waste. Meanwhile, consumers on a tight budget have limited options when buying meals. To address these issues, Value Food has emerged as a local platform that connects its users to cafes, bakeries, restaurants, hotels, and grocers. This lets consumers “rescue” Value Bags of excess food at a discounted price.

The homegrown surplus food marketplace app operates on a “triple-win” framework where all parties benefit. Essentially, businesses can transform surplus inventory into recovered revenue, while consumers can get quality food items at 50% to 70% off their original retail prices. Naturally, this also reduces waste, which should benefit the environment.

To get started, the user must first download the app, which is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Upon opening the app, the user can scroll through nearby cafes, bakeries, restaurants, as well as stores with available Value Bags. Some options include established names like Krispy Kreme, Kenny Rogers Roasters, and Paris Baguette. These businesses are sorted into four categories: Meals, Groceries, Breads & Pastries, and Others. Additionally, the app shows how many Value Bags are available for each option, as well as the time frame for collecting the food.

Selecting a merchant will display further details, such as the type of food the consumer can get. From there, it’s just a matter of reserving the Value Bag and completing payment through the app. Once that’s done, the user can choose to pick up the bag during the stated time. Those who can’t directly collect the food have the option to arrange deliveries using local e-hailing services.

Of course, it goes without saying that what you get entirely depends on what the restaurant has left over. As such, each Value Bag is a surprise, and you don’t get to pick what you get. Moreover, each bag is prepared and packed by the participating businesses to ensure the contents adhere to their operational and food safety standards.

To date, Value Food has partnered with over 300 merchants and is open to collaborate with more establishments. At the moment, the platform’s network spans the Klang Valley, although it is working to expand to the rest of the nation.

(Source: Value Food press release)