Noctua officially launched the NL-LC1 Series of liquid coolers. At the risk of sounding dramatic, this is one for the brand’s history books: it’s their very first AIO cooler series.

As per the brand’s official press statement: “The NL-LC1 series is based on Asetek’s renowned, premium-grade Emma V2 platform, which has established itself as a gold standard for both thermal efficiency and long-term dependability. What makes the NL-LC1 coolers unique is Noctua’s custom-engineered NL-PNA1 pump noise absorber: Leveraging a three-layer acoustic soundproofing structure and the tuned-mass damper effect, the NL-PNA1 reduces both air-borne noise and structure-borne vibrations, which can yield significant improvements in pump acoustics.”

Noctua says that the NL-LC1 series’ pump will also feature three different pump speed profiles: Quiet mode, Balanced mode, and Manual Mode. Quiet mode, as its name suggests, will guarantee that the pump stays near-inaudible.

Balanced mode, again, as per Noctua, should provide users with a little more headroom for performance. Finally, Manual mode gives users full control over the pump’s whole RPM range.

As this is Noctua’s inaugural launch of AIO coolers, the brand has not one, but three models for the masses. There’s the NL-LC1-24, which is the 240mm model; the 360mm NL-LC1-36; and the 420mm NL-LC1-42, which is essentially a bigger, wider version of the 240mm dual fan model. As an extra added bonus, Noctua is also launching an NL-ACF1 auxiliary fan that is connects to the pump magnetically. No, really: you simply lift up the default cover of the pump, place the auxiliary fan on top, and you’ve got passive cooling for the area around the motherboard. There’s just one little note: the auxiliary fan is sold separately from the AIO coolers.

Pricing starts at US$219.90 (~RM904) for the NL-LC1-24, US$249.90 (~RM1,027) for the NL-LC1-36, and US$279.90 (~RM1,151) for the NL-LC1-42 (~RM82). As for the NL-ACF1, the auxiliary fan retails for US$19.90 (~RM82). As with all Noctua products, the NL-LC1 coolers all ship out with its brands 6-year manufacturer warranty, along with NT-H2 thermal paste.

(Source: Noctua)