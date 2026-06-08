When travelling abroad, a major concern is ensuring access to funds for payments. This is especially true for regions that heavily rely on digital payments, such as China. To make things easier, TenPay Global is offering a new international remittance service on its platform. As the name says, this “Remit to China for Non-Chinese Citizens” feature allows international users to transfer funds from their home country to China.

Through the new feature, foreigners residing in China can receive remittances within the country using their phone numbers linked to WeChat. Moreover, services are available 24/7, with the funds arriving within minutes. The Tencent-owned platform also promises safe and secure transfers, with transparent and traceable remittance progress.

Once the funds have been credited, users can directly utilise them for payment purposes within the Weixin ecosystem. These include online shopping, mobile top-ups, as well as utility bill payments. Overall, the feature promises greater flexibility and convenience for those looking to meet their payment needs in the country.

According to TenPay Global, it has partnered with over 60 major international banks and remittance institutions, including DBS, Panda Remit, LemFi, Remitly, Wise, Gmoneytrans, Hanpass and GME. This allows for remittances to China from more than 100 countries and regions across the globe.

Of course, it is worth noting that this is not the only option for making payments in China. Weixin Pay offers a “Pay with Your Home E-Wallet” service that leverages China’s unified cross-border QR-code gateway. Through this service, tourists can make payments using their home digital wallets by scanning Weixin Pay QR codes.

At the moment, TenPay Global has partnered with over 40 overseas wallets. Out of these, 36 e-wallets from 13 different countries have gone live, including PayPal from the US, LiquidPay and ChangiPay from Singapore, as well as ZaloPay and MOMO from Vietnam. Meanwhile, Malaysians have the option to use Boost.

(Source: TenPay Global press release)