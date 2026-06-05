Innodisk is another mainstay at Computex. At Computex 2026, the company basically showed off more of the usual fare in enterprise and surveillance technology.

This year, the company is working with all three major companies across the board. Basically, that includes Intel, Qualcomm, and NVIDIA.

With Intel, Innodisk has systems that are powered by the chipmaker’s latest Panther Lake processors. These, in turn, are used for Heterogeneous Computing for Edge AI. Yes, AI is definitely the selling point for the company here.

Another staple for Innodisk is, as mentioned, the use of surveillance. One party piece it showed off was connecting multiple cameras using NVIDIA’s DGX Orin platform. It’s a little old, yes, but to be fair, there’s little reason for the company to be using a DGX Spark for something as…menial as smart cameras.

And while attaching 16 cameras to a single computational unit isn’t anything new, it still never gets old at being impressive.

Again, AI is the name of the game, and by utilising NVIDIA’s Jetson Thor platform, one application Innodisk was happy to show off was a robotic arm with articulation and the ability to give a thumbs up, as well as to pick up and drop a can into a designated area.