“Welp, that happened faster than I predicted.” Those were the words of Matthew Prince, CEO and co-founder of Cloudflare, after he shared data indicating that bots now generate more web traffic than humans.

Prince accompanied the remark with a Cloudflare Radar dashboard posted on X. According to the dashboard, automated traffic now accounts for 57.3% of total web traffic, while human-generated traffic makes up the remaining 42.7%.

Welp, that happened faster than I predicted. Thought it would be end of 2027, then early 2027, but agentic traffic growing so fast that bots have now passed human traffic online for the first time in the Internet's history. https://t.co/2zX5bHdhsa — Matthew Prince 🌥 (@eastdakota) June 3, 2026

In the same X post, Prince noted that he did not expect the crossover to happen until the end of 2027. However, he said the milestone arrived roughly 18 months ahead of schedule due to how quickly agentic traffic has been growing. He also noted that it is unclear when bot traffic actually surpassed human traffic, as the “data [is] a bit messy”. Still, he added that “we are clearly on the other side now.”

It is also worth stressing that these bots are not the same as traditional web crawlers or abuse bots. Instead, as mentioned earlier, these are agentic bots that visit websites on behalf of humans. More specifically, Prince is referring to systems that browse the web and gather information on a user’s behalf, like AI chatbots.

Though it may not look like it, these searches generate real traffic. That said, Cloudflare’s figures are based on HTTP requests rather than time spent on a website. While bots may now generate more web traffic, that does not necessarily mean they consume more content than human users.

Of course, if you’re wondering which country has the highest share of bot traffic, that would be Gibraltar at a staggering 92.1%, followed by Singapore at 76.4%. Meanwhile, Malaysia appears to be well below the global average, with bot traffic accounting for 31.6% of total traffic and humans making up the remaining 68.4%.

(Source: X [1], [2], Cloudflare Radar)