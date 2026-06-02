We’ve covered TRYX before, and it’s a brand that specialises in the manufacturing of casings and cooling solutions for desktop PCs. That last one more so, cause that’s how it makes the majority of its bread and butter.

Over at the Nangang Exhibition show floor at Computex 2026, TRYX introduced us to some of its new AIO coolers. The list included the Stage, the Holo, and the Panorama series.

The Stage is what one could consider the “standard model”. Featuring a 360mm radiator, the pump showcases dual screens shaped like a mini stage, allowing folks to decorate the inside of their PCs with little figurines, perched on top of an interactive panel that displays whatever your taste is at the time.

Additionally, the panel is removable, connected to the pump via a USB-C connector that allows for quick swapping between other panels.

Moving on, there’s also the Holo, an AIO with a holographic display. This is clearly an AIO design aimed at the DIY PC builder that wants not just to view his monitors, but also to admire their favourite animated character come to life inside their PC.

And then there is the Panorama Series, and TRYX is introducing two models: the Panorama SE V2 and the V2. Both ship out with the same curved display that can be oriented vertically or horizontally. Again, this is an ongoing theme, and one that speaks to the current market.

What sets the SE and non-SE models apart are the fans: the TRYX Panorama SE V2 ships out with a single 360mm fan unit that provides easy attachment, while the non-SE models still use three single 120mm fans, but the good news is that they still attach magnetically.

TRYX also showcased its new FLOVA casing, which is more or less the same as its previous models. The difference this year is the fabric panel at the front, which is a really weird thing to put on a casing, in this writer’s opinion. Honestly, the last thing you’d want to do is run your hand or foot up and down the front of your casing, but hey, we’re not here to judge.

Lastly, and as an extra added bonus, TRYX had a small form factor prototype on display at its booth. It’s called the VAS, and it was made in collaboration with a company called 12Square. That company deals with all-metal designs and furniture, and the VAS reflects that: an all-stainless steel and aluminium casing that is absurdly heavy.

The VAS is still just a prototype, and TRYX said that it isn’t planning on putting it out to the market just yet, suggesting that it still needs some refinement.