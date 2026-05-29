Malaysia’s Finance Ministry has issued instructions to petrol companies to up their game: tighten up compliance with SOPs with MyKad verification when it comes to Budi95, or suffer the consequences. The Ministry made it clear that any transaction carried out manually without definitively verifying a MyKad is not permitted.

“The reasoning is that it creates room for unauthorised transactions, subsidy abuse and violations of the programme’s integrity,” it said. The Finance Ministry has told petrol companies to investigate petrol stations that have been under the spotlight for violating guidelines and SOPs. Several measures have been mandated to all petrol companies, including having them retrain frontline staff and having SOPs clearly displayed at payment counters.

As a gentle reminder, the Budi95 quota is only available to Malaysian citizens and requires that you present your MyKad, be it to the station attendant or by inserting it into the pump’s terminal, when filling up RON95. Currently, the quota for each citizen is temporarily set at 200 litres, with each litre capped at RM1.99, way lower than the current RM3.92 per litre.

It is illegal for vehicle owners to use another person’s MyKad in order to pump RON95 for their card and can lead to the individual being prosecuted under Regulation 25 of the National Registration Regulations 1990, and potentially being fined RM20,000 or up to three years in jail. “This is a warning to the public against the use of another person’s MyKad or information without consent to obtain Budi95 fuel subsidy benefits,” the ministry said.

However, it isn’t wrong to have the original holder and owner of the MyKad present at the petrol station and have them use their quota. Of course, it goes without saying that the charitable party has to consent to the act; otherwise, it could end up being misconstrued as coercion or extortion.

(Source: The Star)