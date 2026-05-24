MYTV has announced that its MYTV Mana-Mana streaming platform will undergo a transition starting 1 June 2026, resulting in the suspension of its paid subscription offerings for the time being. The announcement was made via the company’s official Facebook page, although it did not provide specific details regarding the changes being planned.

According to the company, the current MYTV Mana-Mana Basic and Premium subscriptions will no longer be available following the transition. In a reply to users on Facebook, MYTV clarified that existing users can still continue accessing the platform as usual, but noted that new registrations and renewals for its paid plans will stop beginning 1 June 2026.

For subscribers with active Premium and Basic plans extending beyond 1 July 2026, MYTV says affected users will receive an email containing instructions on how to request a refund. The company also advised customers to contact its customer careline for further enquiries regarding the transition.

Paid Plans Were Introduced Last Year

To recap, MYTV first introduced paid tiers for Mana-Mana in May last year, adding the aforementioned Basic and Premium subscription options on top of its existing free service. At the time, the move expanded the platform with ad-free viewing, additional live TV channels and extra features beyond the standard offering.

The Basic plan is priced at RM6.90 per month and included access to 17 channels, while the Premium tier cost RM19.90 monthly and offered a larger selection of channels, including several premium entertainment options. Both plans were also available through longer-term subscription packages with discounted pricing.

Future Development Unclear

Given that the paid plans have only been available for about a year, the sudden suspension suggests that MYTV could be preparing a rework or revamp of its subscription model. However, the company has yet to confirm any specifics regarding what the platform transition actually involves.

For now, it appears that all users will remain on the free tier until further notice. The issue is that MYTV has not provided any timeline of any future developments.

(Source: MYTV, via Facebook)