As the government continues to modernise its systems, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) has announced that it is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) in the halal certification process. The aim of this move is to speed up approvals.

According to JAKIM director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee, the tech will arrive with the new MyeHALAL 2.0 system, supported by the MyHALALINGREDIENTS database. While Sirajuddin did not mention a specific timeline, he noted that the system will be introduced within the next few months.

“By using existing data, we can leverage it through AI technology,” the director-general explained. “Through MyeHALAL 2.0, the system will review every submitted application based on our database, namely MyHALALINGREDIENTS, which functions as a support system.”

For the uninitiated, MyHALALINGREDIENTS is a platform for collecting and recording data, specifically the raw ingredients used in industries. Initially launched back in August, the system is integrated with the MyeHALAL platform.

As of last year, all halal certification applications have been processed electronically. This shift serves to streamline the approval process. The decision to use AI builds on the idea of creating a faster and more efficient system. Sirajuddin explained that the digital innovation would allow the approval process to be carried out within a shorter period, in line with the government’s aspiration to support industry growth.

That said, this is not the only measure to improve the system. Aside from leveraging AI, JAKIM has introduced a whitelist initiative. Essentially, companies that have a high level of commitment and strong compliance records will be grouped in this whitelist to further expedite the certification process.

Sirajuddin clarified that these are the companies that have never faced any issues. Furthermore, if these firms apply and promptly submit supporting documents, then halal certification approval can be completed within a week. He went on to note that for these companies, there is no need for the agency to make things difficult.

(Source: Bernama)