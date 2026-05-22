GWM Malaysia has unveiled a new addition to its range of off-road SUVs. If the name doesn’t already make it obvious, the Tank 300 HEV serves as the hybrid counterpart to the standard petrol model launched back in 2024.

Much like its sibling, this variant features a boxy, rugged exterior. It measures in at 4,760 mm long, 1,930 mm wide and 1,903 mm tall, with a 2,750 mm wheelbase. Completing the setup is a set of 17-inch black alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres. Overall, the SUV retains the typical aesthetic of 4×4 vehicles.

The Tank 300 HEV packs a 2.0l turbocharged engine with an output of 245 PS and 380 Nm. This gets paired with an electric motor that outputs 106 PS and 268 Nm. Combined, the system delivers 346 PS and 648 Nm of torque via a nine-speed hybrid automatic transmission. This is a notable jump from the pure petrol version’s 220 PS.

Some of the SUV’s highlights include full-time four-wheel drive, front and rear differential locks, tank turn assist for tighter turning control, and crawl control with a 66% maximum climbing degree. Furthermore, the Tank 300 HEV has a maximum wading depth of 700 mm and offers all-terrain progress control with seven modes: Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud, Sand, and 4L.

Moving on to the interior, the cabin boasts ventilated Nappa leather seats. The dashboard equips 12.3-inch dual full colour instrument and infotainment screens. Naturally, this system supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Beyond that, you get a wireless charger and a 9-speaker Infinity sound system.

Another notable feature is the fully automatic parking assist, which is exclusive to the hybrid model. In addition to this, it pairs with a dedicated GWM app for more smart features. Through the app, users can remotely lock and unlock the doors and windows, turn the air conditioning on and off, check the status of the sunroof and seat ventilation, as well as get low battery and fuel reminders.

On the subject of pricing, the GWM Tank 300 HEV will set you back RM259,800, making it RM9,800 costlier than its standard sibling. That said, existing GWM owners can get a RM3,000 rebate on the vehicle. Moreover, firsthand private owners can enjoy a lifetime warranty for engine and transmission. Those interested in learning more can head over to the brand’s official website.

(Source: GWM)