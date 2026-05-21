Telekom Malaysia (TM) has announced a scheduled system upgrade that will temporarily affect several Unifi customer-facing services starting tomorrow, 22 May 2026. The maintenance exercise will run until Monday, 25 May 2026, during which the MyUnifi app and Unifi Selfcare portal will be unavailable.

The disruption affects users of Unifi fibre broadband, Unifi Mobile, and Unifi TV. However, TM says internet connectivity and mobile network services will continue operating as usual throughout the upgrade period. In its official notice, the company says the system upgrade is intended to improve overall customer experience and service performance.

Several Account-Related Functions Will Be Unavailable

According to TM, customers will temporarily lose access to various account and support-related services while the system upgrade is in progress. This includes bill payments, account management features, service registration or modification requests, and billing-related customer support transactions.

TM also warned that payment updates and account information may take longer than usual to reflect during the maintenance window. For Unifi Mobile users, the downtime could also affect functions such as checking account status, purchasing reloads, activating add-ons, and making changes to existing mobile plans.

Customers Advised To Make Payments And Purchases Early

Customers with bills due soon are advised to complete their payments before 22 May 2026 to avoid inconvenience. Those who still need to make payments between 22 and 25 May can continue doing so through JomPAY.

TM noted that payments made during the maintenance period will only be reflected once the systems are back online. Customers are also encouraged to download their latest billing statements beforehand for offline reference.

Meanwhile, Unifi Mobile customers travelling overseas this weekend are advised to purchase and schedule their roaming passes before the maintenance period begins. If users need to purchase roaming add-ons during the downtime, TM says they can contact customer support at 100 or +603-2106 3001 when overseas. Support lines will operate daily from 8:00am to 10:00pm (MYT), while the Maya chatbot service will remain available 24 hours a day.

Unified Account Management Coming After Upgrade

Once the upgrade is completed, TM says customers will be able to manage all their Unifi services through a single MyUnifi account. This includes broadband, mobile, voice, and Unifi TV services.

The company also confirmed that previous billing history will remain accessible after the migration. Existing usernames and passwords will continue to work, although some users may be required to complete email or mobile number verification during their first login after the upgrade for security purposes.

(Source: Unifi [official website] [FAQ page])