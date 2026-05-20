Rumours abound that AMD is planning on launching a Ryzen 7 7700X3D. Yes, you read that right: not a 9700X3D but a 3D V-Cache variant based on the older Zen 4 variant.

Alleged details of the 7700X3D were first leaked by leakster chi11eddog via their account on X. It’s not a whole lot, but given AMD’s roadmap and trends, it doesn’t take a genius to guess some of the specs. chi11eddog says the desktop processor will have 8-cores, a base and boost clock of 4GHz and 4.5GHz, respectively, and an L3 Cache of 96MB. Oh, and it’ll also have a 120W TDP.

R7 7700X3D, 120W, 8C16T, 96MB L3 cache, 4.5/4.0GHz.

🧐🧐 — chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0) May 19, 2026

The 770X3D shares many similarities with the 7800X3D, and to state the obvious, it’s going to be positioned just below the latter. For comparison, the 7800X3D has a base and boost clock of 4.2GHz and 5GHz, respectively. At this point, though, the only question on the minds of several DIY PC builders would be why even make something for the previous generation.

Four Years On, And A Generation Past

For the uninitiated, the Ryzen 7000X3D series first came onto the scene in 2022, along with the rest of the Zen 4 lineup. After the 5800X3D, the 7800X3D has been widely lauded as one of the best gaming desktop CPUs for its era, based on both its value and performance-per-watt. Granted, the lineup still wasn’t overclockable, but still: if you weren’t in it for the overclocking, this and the 7950X3D were more than plenty for your gaming needs.

Of course, that changed with the launch of the Ryzen 9000X3D series, which is the current generation of desktop CPUs. It’s based on the Zen 5 architecture and, more importantly, both the 9800X3D and 9950X3D that we tested were overclockable but, once again, not necessary, given the performance they were already churning out.

So…then, why an older 7700X3D? Our guess is that the CPU may not be made widely available and instead be region-specific, as well as a processor sold through selected retailers, and possibly through specific OEM builds. As for the pricing, speculation points to it costing around US$300 (~RM1,191).

(Source: chi11eddog via X, Videocardz, TweakTown)