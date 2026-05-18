Last year, the realme P3 Ultra became the first member of the brand’s P series to arrive in Malaysia. Now, the company has announced that it is bringing more models in the lineup to our shores. The realme P4 series will be launching locally with three models, namely the P4x, the P4 Lite, and the P4 Power 5G.

According to the phone maker, all three devices offer power in terms of battery life and endurance, gaming performance, as well as gaming AI. That last part is handled by a comprehensive AI gaming engine that tackles performance acceleration, network smoothness, mistouch prevention, and background resource management.

Other than that, realme did not disclose many details on the devices, although it did mention that the phones will feature displays with high refresh rates and large batteries. Additionally, the company confirmed that the P4 Power will pack a battery with a capacity exceeding 10,000mAh.

Possible specifications

That said, realme has already released the P4 Power in India, so we can probably expect the phones to feature similar specifications. As a quick refresher, the handset sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 6,500 nits.

Internally, it runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset. This gets paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, a 10,001mAh battery keeps the device powered. This battery comes with support for 80W fast charging and 27W reverse charging. As for imaging, the handset is equipped with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens on the rear, plus a 16MP front shooter.

In the same vein, the P4x also made its debut in India earlier this year. This model sports a smaller 6.72-inch LCD screen. Furthermore, this panel offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the device equips the same Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC. However, it only gets up to 8GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone gets up to 256GB of storage. As for battery, the P4x packs a 7,000mAh cell with 45W charging. On the imaging end, it comes with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP auxiliary sensor. For selfies, it features an 8MP front lens.

Of course, these details could change as the smartphones make their way here. At the moment, realme has not revealed the local launch date just yet, so we will have to wait and see.

(Source: realme Malaysia press release)