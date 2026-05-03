It’s been awhile since the now HP-owned HyperX brand launched new peripherals. But recently, it looks like the gaming subbrand has launched a few in two product categories. The first is a game controller called the Clutch Talon, and the other are the Cloud Stinger 3 headsets. The latter comes in both wired and wireless variants which, depending on perspective, may qualify as two separate products.

Starting with the controller, the HyperX Clutch Talon is an Xbox-licensed controller, which means offset analogue sticks. They are Hall Effect sticks, for what it’s worth, and the tech also extends to the triggers. Speaking of triggers, they also come with locks for less travel, and therefore more immediate input registry. Wireless support is done via both 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth, and it comes with a 1,000 mAh battery which gives it a claimed 30 hours of use time.

Beyond the controller itself, HyperX has bundled with the controller a few swappable parts. It’s a pretty decent level of customisability, ranging from giving it a circular D-pad to swapping out the rear paddles, as well as triggers. That latter is notably a rarity, if not outright a first. Inside the carrying case is also a mobile clip, for those who are more inclined to play mobile games with it instead. There’s also a removable faceplate, but no extras for you to swap. HP says that you can 3D print your own custom parts if you feel so inclined.

Moving on to the HyperX Cloud Stinger 3, as mentioned earlier this comes in both wired and wireless versions. That being said, both share 50mm drivers with a frequency response range of 10 Hz to 50 kHz. There’s also an integrated mic, which does the usual flip-up-to-mute thing.

The wireless model has a battery life of 80 hours, and requires four hours for a full charge. As you’d expect from wireless headsets these days, there’s also the NGENUITY software for further personalisation and customisation with the HEAR360 engine.

At the time of writing, none of these are listed on the local HP website. But the HyperX Clutch Talon has a price of US$159.99 (~RM635) attached to it. As for the Clout Stinger 3, they cost US$49.99 (~RM198) and US$99.99 (~RM397) for the wired and wireless models respectively.

(Source: HP [1], [2], [3])